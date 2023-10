Roses in the window

These roses have opened out beautifully in our sunny window.

Our minister used these words from a hymn as a prayer this morning.



'We lay our broken world in sorrow at your feet,

haunted by hunger, war and fear,

oppressed by power and hate.

Here human life seems less than profit, might and pride,

though to unite us all in you, you lived and loved and died.'



Sadly, how true these words are.

I played the sorrowful tune in the background, as she read the words.