Previous
Photo 3259
The ash tree
There are about 10 of these ash trees surrounding the car park of our local supermarket. At this time of year, their colour is very strikng. As I walked over for the paper this morning, I couldn't help but take a quick phone shot.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3531
photos
136
followers
183
following
892% complete
View this month »
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st November 2023 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
as
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I see why you were inspired Judith , the car park light "yellow" adds to the photo and vibrancy
November 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Such beautiful colours!
November 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Love it👍😊
November 1st, 2023
