The ash tree by busylady
The ash tree

There are about 10 of these ash trees surrounding the car park of our local supermarket. At this time of year, their colour is very strikng. As I walked over for the paper this morning, I couldn't help but take a quick phone shot.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I see why you were inspired Judith , the car park light "yellow" adds to the photo and vibrancy
November 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Such beautiful colours!
November 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Love it👍😊
November 1st, 2023  
