Previous
Photo 3260
Conkers
Not taken today but thought it was topical.
We seem to have avoided storm Ciaran here today, in Cambridgeshire, but we have had plenty of rain instead.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3532
photos
137
followers
183
following
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
26th September 2023 5:23pm
shiny
,
horse-chestnuts
,
conker
Olwynne
Beautiful shot
November 2nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
So beautiful when new & shiny!
November 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - they look so fresh and new with that glorious shine !
November 2nd, 2023
