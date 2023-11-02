Previous
Conkers by busylady
Conkers

Not taken today but thought it was topical.
We seem to have avoided storm Ciaran here today, in Cambridgeshire, but we have had plenty of rain instead.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
@busylady
Olwynne
Beautiful shot
November 2nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
So beautiful when new & shiny!
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - they look so fresh and new with that glorious shine !
November 2nd, 2023  
