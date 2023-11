After my recent post of the red ash tree, earlier this week, there was some discussion as to the type of ash tree it was. Having looked it up, I find it is known as the Cimmaron Ash, although there are several ash varieties. This green ash is the more common ash tree, which does not have the lovely Autumn colour of the other one. The ash is renowned for its good burning qualities.A lovely sunny day today.red ash tree - https://365project.org/busylady/365/2023-11-01