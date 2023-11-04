Sign up
Previous
Photo 3262
Baking fun
We looked after the grandchildren after school yesterday while their parents had a day out in London. They had a lovely sunny day, not like today when it has rained all day.
We made flapjack together.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
7
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
kitchen
,
baking
,
grandchildren
Bill Davidson
A lovely shot of your grandchildren, clearly having fun.
November 4th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Such a great smile
November 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh ! flapjacks - I haven't made any in years ! A great shot of the two master chefs - enjoying the task and obviously the anticipation of tasting their cooking !
November 4th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Fun with flapjacks with the grandsons! So cute!
November 4th, 2023
Dianne
It’s so lovely that you bake with them.
November 4th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
November 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How wonderful for you all Judith mine are all young adults the youngest are over seas enjoy
November 4th, 2023
