Previous
Baking fun by busylady
Photo 3262

Baking fun

We looked after the grandchildren after school yesterday while their parents had a day out in London. They had a lovely sunny day, not like today when it has rained all day.
We made flapjack together.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A lovely shot of your grandchildren, clearly having fun.
November 4th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Such a great smile
November 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh ! flapjacks - I haven't made any in years ! A great shot of the two master chefs - enjoying the task and obviously the anticipation of tasting their cooking !
November 4th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Fun with flapjacks with the grandsons! So cute!
November 4th, 2023  
Dianne
It’s so lovely that you bake with them.
November 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How wonderful for you all Judith mine are all young adults the youngest are over seas enjoy
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise