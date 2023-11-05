Previous
Still colourful by busylady
Still colourful

The hydrangeas seem to have regained their colours again after I thought they were beginning to fade. They looked lovely in the Autumn sunshine
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
ZambianLass
Love these. They grow here but do struggle in the heat
November 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful. Love how the leaves have changed colour, but there is still colour in the flowers.
November 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2023  
Michelle
Mine have done the same but the black stem ones didn't do much this year
November 5th, 2023  
carol white ace
Still very pretty
November 5th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
November 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to still have colour in the November garden !
November 5th, 2023  
