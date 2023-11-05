Sign up
Previous
Photo 3263
Still colourful
The hydrangeas seem to have regained their colours again after I thought they were beginning to fade. They looked lovely in the Autumn sunshine
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
7
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th November 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
sunshine
,
hydrangeas
ZambianLass
Love these. They grow here but do struggle in the heat
November 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful. Love how the leaves have changed colour, but there is still colour in the flowers.
November 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2023
Michelle
Mine have done the same but the black stem ones didn't do much this year
November 5th, 2023
carol white
ace
Still very pretty
November 5th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
November 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to still have colour in the November garden !
November 5th, 2023
