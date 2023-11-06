Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3264
Three happy ladies
We went to see Cliff Richard at the Hammersmith Apollo in London tonight. It was his Sapphire tour, celebrating 60 years in the music business. A wonderful evening, hearing many of his greatest hits. Still going strong at 83!
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3536
photos
137
followers
183
following
894% complete
View this month »
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
6th November 2023 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
london
,
apollo
,
cliff
,
richard
,
greatest-hits
Babs
ace
Must have been a great night.
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close