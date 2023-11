Remembrance Sunday 2023

This is my Dad, Alf in his WW2 army uniform.

He didn't die during the war but worked in Algeria in the stores. Today would have been his birthday. He lived until the ripe old age of 86, so I'm thankful for a life well lived. He was a gentle man and ran a corner store for most of his adult life.

The flowers are my tribute to remember him at our Remebrance Day service today.

We will remember them