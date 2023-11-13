Sign up
Previous
Photo 3271
Battersea Park
After the Lord Mayor's Show we went to visit Battersea Power station. We missed going up the tower, so will have to go again! However, a walk in the park was a nice escape from the crowds
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
11th November 2023 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
london
,
park
,
autumn
,
battersea
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice park. It can be nice to walk here and enjoy the fresh air.
November 13th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a really nice walk. I thought at first it was a photo of Avenham Park in Preston. Anywhere with trees like that is very attractive,
November 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenic view of the tree lined path and walkers
November 13th, 2023
