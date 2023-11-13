Previous
Battersea Park by busylady
Photo 3271

Battersea Park

After the Lord Mayor's Show we went to visit Battersea Power station. We missed going up the tower, so will have to go again! However, a walk in the park was a nice escape from the crowds
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
896% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice park. It can be nice to walk here and enjoy the fresh air.
November 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a really nice walk. I thought at first it was a photo of Avenham Park in Preston. Anywhere with trees like that is very attractive,
November 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view of the tree lined path and walkers
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise