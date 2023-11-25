Sign up
Photo 3280
Down by the river
We dropped by the Rivermill pub and restaurant this afternoon where many boats are moored. There's a loch here and a local electricity generation scheme. The views over the river are pretty, so as it was such a lovely day, I decided to walk home..
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
25th November 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
river
,
st-neots
,
great-ouse
,
eaton-socon
