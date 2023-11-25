Previous
Down by the river by busylady
Photo 3280

Down by the river

We dropped by the Rivermill pub and restaurant this afternoon where many boats are moored. There's a loch here and a local electricity generation scheme. The views over the river are pretty, so as it was such a lovely day, I decided to walk home..
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
898% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise