Photographer's lunch by busylady
Photographer's lunch

Our U3A group had their Christmas lunch today at the local garden centre. Geoff, the leader (in the red) jumped into my seat for the photo!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice love it☕️😊
December 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A cheerful group.
December 4th, 2023  
Bobbi C ace
Everyone looks genuinely happy and it looks like fun to me!
December 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy lot !
December 4th, 2023  
