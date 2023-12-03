Previous
The silent disco by busylady
Photo 3288

The silent disco

We went with our family to see the Winter lights at Waresley Park yesterday. We haven't been there before but we all had a great time. Lovely cole and frosty weather to make the atmosphere just right. Lots of music and lights, as well as an outdoor cinema screen. This was Imogen enjoying the silent disco. It looks weird seeing everyone dancing and you can't hear the music - unless of course you have the headphones on! It was great fun and we all had so much fun the children didn't want to leave! The cost was very reasonable and included the headphones. We ended the evening with hot dogs, bacon baps and crepes, in a warm building with seating!
For winter light swans see:-
https://365project.org/busylady/spoiled-for-cho/2023-12-03
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I've heard of these silent discos, but never experienced one! Nice capture.
December 3rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nice shot.
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous this must have been! I have never heard of it but I am sure I would enjoy it.
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise