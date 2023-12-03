We went with our family to see the Winter lights at Waresley Park yesterday. We haven't been there before but we all had a great time. Lovely cole and frosty weather to make the atmosphere just right. Lots of music and lights, as well as an outdoor cinema screen. This was Imogen enjoying the silent disco. It looks weird seeing everyone dancing and you can't hear the music - unless of course you have the headphones on! It was great fun and we all had so much fun the children didn't want to leave! The cost was very reasonable and included the headphones. We ended the evening with hot dogs, bacon baps and crepes, in a warm building with seating!For winter light swans see:-