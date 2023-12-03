Sign up
Winter lights
Part of the winter lights display at Waresley park yesterday.
For the silent disco see:-
https://365project.org/busylady/365/2023-12-03
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3563
photos
136
followers
184
following
54% complete
Tags
winter
,
lights
,
swans
,
waresley-park
,
near-cambridge
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's a wonderful image, Judith!
December 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful !
December 3rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nice one.
December 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
This is so gorgeous, I love it.
December 3rd, 2023
