Winter lights by busylady
199 / 365

Winter lights

Part of the winter lights display at Waresley park yesterday.
For the silent disco see:-
https://365project.org/busylady/365/2023-12-03
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Issi Bannerman ace
That's a wonderful image, Judith!
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful !
December 3rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nice one.
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
This is so gorgeous, I love it.
December 3rd, 2023  
