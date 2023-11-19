Sign up
Well done boys!
Two of our lovely grandson received an award on the same day, and their Mum was proud to be at the assembly to see the presentations. Taken outside school.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Dawn
ace
How fabulous well done to them both
November 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done , and a very proud grandma as well I am sure .
November 19th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Well done boys!! Proud family all of you. What Bonney lads they are too!
November 19th, 2023
