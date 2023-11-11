Sign up
197 / 365
Tower Bridge
A lovely view of Tower Bridge, London, against a clear sky
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
london
,
floodlit
,
tower-bridge
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a fabulous night shot, of a very iconic bridge.
November 12th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Brilliant photo…..magnificent historic bridge.
November 12th, 2023
