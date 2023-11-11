Previous
Tower Bridge by busylady
Tower Bridge

A lovely view of Tower Bridge, London, against a clear sky
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a fabulous night shot, of a very iconic bridge.
November 12th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Brilliant photo…..magnificent historic bridge.
November 12th, 2023  
