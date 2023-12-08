Sign up
200 / 365
Winter lights
Another shot from our trip to see the winter lights last weekend.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
2nd December 2023 5:47pm
winter
lights
Diana
Beautiful lights and colours.
December 8th, 2023
Sand Lily
So much better than the ones I took here in Fountain Hills.
December 8th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Great capture, super festive shot
December 8th, 2023
Pat Knowles
What a striking photo…… very unusual & the red tree is gorgeous.
December 8th, 2023
