Previous
201 / 365
Carol singing
Our church went Carol singing outside Tesco this morning, raising money for National Children's Homes. We had a good crowd of singers, and some musicians as well, despite the heavy rain, so i hope we raised a good sum of money.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
musicians
,
charity
,
tesco
,
singers
,
carols
Pat Knowles
ace
Good for you Judith! A lovely thing to take part in.
December 9th, 2023
