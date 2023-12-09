Previous
Carol singing by busylady
Carol singing

Our church went Carol singing outside Tesco this morning, raising money for National Children's Homes. We had a good crowd of singers, and some musicians as well, despite the heavy rain, so i hope we raised a good sum of money.
9th December 2023

Judith Johnson

Pat Knowles
Good for you Judith! A lovely thing to take part in.
December 9th, 2023  
