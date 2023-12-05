Previous
Three King's banner by busylady
Three King's banner

I finished my banner recently and hung it up in church today. Made with some of the fabric I brought back from various countries.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Dianne
How beautiful.
December 5th, 2023  
