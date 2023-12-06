Sign up
Photo 3291
Posada
Mary and Joseph are travelling around our area from home to home on their way to Bethlehem.They arrive in a box, with a story book, and instructions on how to look after them. Posada is Mexican for home or refuge.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
6
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
nativity
posada
christmas-story
mary-and-joseph
Joan Robillard
ace
What a lovely thing
December 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
that's a lovely story Judth
December 6th, 2023
Cathy
A neat tradition!
December 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
December 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely story Judith
December 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely story.
December 7th, 2023
