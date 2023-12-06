Previous
Posada by busylady
Posada

Mary and Joseph are travelling around our area from home to home on their way to Bethlehem.They arrive in a box, with a story book, and instructions on how to look after them. Posada is Mexican for home or refuge.
Judith Johnson

Joan Robillard ace
What a lovely thing
December 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's a lovely story Judth
December 6th, 2023  
Cathy
A neat tradition!
December 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
December 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely story Judith
December 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely story.
December 7th, 2023  
