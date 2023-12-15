Sign up
Previous
Photo 3300
Our house .......
........ in the middle of our street 🎶
Just a quick shot of our Christmas lights this year.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
christmas
lights
house
Harry J Benson
ace
Very festive
December 15th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
They look beautiful and how clever of you to get the moon in the shot. Fav. (…..and now I’ll have that tune going round in my head all evening 😂😂)
December 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful it looks, great song too.
December 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very pretty!
December 15th, 2023
