Previous
December sunset by busylady
Photo 3299

December sunset

I came out of my French class this afternoon, and noticed this lovely scene across the river. Just a short walk across the grass to the water's edge, and the scene was even better.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise