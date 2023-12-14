Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3299
December sunset
I came out of my French class this afternoon, and noticed this lovely scene across the river. Just a short walk across the grass to the water's edge, and the scene was even better.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3576
photos
134
followers
184
following
903% complete
View this month »
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
Latest from all albums
3293
3294
201
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
14th December 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
river
,
st-neots
,
great-ouse
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close