A Christmas trio

I was devoid of ideas for a photo today, despite it being a busy day. This hyacinth was my gift from our present swap at the sewing group last week, and it's growing fast. I love hyacinths 🪻

3 good things

1) We catered for 30 at our soup lunch today

2) The food hygiene inspector came today and we did well, retaining our grade 5

3) I spotted a man shoplifting today, told a member of staff, and she quickly apprehended him.