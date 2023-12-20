Previous
Sunrise by busylady
Sunrise

Another shot from my daily walk to the paper shop. The sun was just coming up, so it was a perfectly timed walk.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
haskar ace
It's going to be a beautiful day. Lovely sunrise.
December 20th, 2023  
Olwynne
What a lovely walk you have
December 20th, 2023  
