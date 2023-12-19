The old Rectory

I went with a friend to a coffee morning in this lovely old building in the nearby village of Blunham. The rectory had been empty for some time and has recently been bought by a family who already lived in the village. The house was built in 1873 as a rectory, but has been privately owned for over 50 years. I didn't feel I should take photos inside, as the present owners have only recently moved in. We were welcomed to have a look round inside, so it was a great opportunity to see this beautiful house. There are seven bathrooms!