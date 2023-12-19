Previous
The old Rectory by busylady
The old Rectory

I went with a friend to a coffee morning in this lovely old building in the nearby village of Blunham. The rectory had been empty for some time and has recently been bought by a family who already lived in the village. The house was built in 1873 as a rectory, but has been privately owned for over 50 years. I didn't feel I should take photos inside, as the present owners have only recently moved in. We were welcomed to have a look round inside, so it was a great opportunity to see this beautiful house. There are seven bathrooms!
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 19th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
It looks enormous! So good it’s become a family home again filled with family love.
December 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 19th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely looking building
December 19th, 2023  
