Lights in the Market Square by busylady
Photo 3303

Lights in the Market Square

Our town lights look pretty good this year. The trees are usually all draped in white lights, but I prefer the coloured lights.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Olwynne
Lovely decorations
December 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 18th, 2023  
