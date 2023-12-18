Sign up
Photo 3303
Lights in the Market Square
Our town lights look pretty good this year. The trees are usually all draped in white lights, but I prefer the coloured lights.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
st-neots
,
market-square
Olwynne
Lovely decorations
December 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 18th, 2023
