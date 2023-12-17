Sign up
Previous
Photo 3302
In the cafe window
This tree full of positive messages caught my eye in a cafe in St Neots yesterday. Messages about love, such as 'love does not brag' 'love is gentle'. You may be able to read some of them.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3579
photos
134
followers
184
following
904% complete
View this month »
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
16th December 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
love
,
cafe
,
messages
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 🧑🎄🌲🎅
December 17th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Love it!
December 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
so cool ... they can leave this up for Valentine's Day!
December 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
what an uplifting photo Judith , nice to share positivity on 365
December 17th, 2023
Barb
ace
Great idea!
December 17th, 2023
