In the cafe window by busylady
In the cafe window

This tree full of positive messages caught my eye in a cafe in St Neots yesterday. Messages about love, such as 'love does not brag' 'love is gentle'. You may be able to read some of them.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

Oli Lindenskov
Nice 🧑‍🎄🌲🎅
December 17th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Love it!
December 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so cool ... they can leave this up for Valentine's Day!
December 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
what an uplifting photo Judith , nice to share positivity on 365
December 17th, 2023  
Barb ace
Great idea!
December 17th, 2023  
