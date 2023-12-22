Sign up
Photo 3307
Post box topper
It was very windy today, and I struggled to get poor Rudolph to stand up before the wind blew him over again! I think the post box has been given a coat of paint since last year.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3584
photos
134
followers
184
following
906% complete
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb -they are popping up around the place aren't they - there is one about 1/2 mile from here - if only I could drive yp and park to take a shot !!
December 22nd, 2023
