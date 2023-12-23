Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
Do you like my jumper?
"If you stroke the snowman, he turns into a penguin!".
Monty was keen to put on his best smile and show off his Christmas jumper today.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3585
photos
134
followers
184
following
906% complete
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd December 2023 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
smiling
,
snowman
,
jumper
Michelle
Such a cutie, I love the jumper and if I had one I would spend hours playing with the sequins
December 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Very cute
December 23rd, 2023
