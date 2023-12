Decorations Newfoundland canada

Having taken all the decorations off the tree yesterday, I sorted out the ones which came from Newfoundland. We lived there for three years, and have kept in touch with some of the friends we made there. I asked my daughter and son to choose one of them each year, going forward, so that they will have some of the memories on their own Christmas trees. Katherine chose the one with stick and the buttons and bows. .