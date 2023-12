Talk about recycling!

My Christmas tree has been losing its needles over the last few days. Today it had to go as mist of the needles were on the floor. I went looking for an artificial one to replace it, but couldn't find anything I liked. We have friends coming on NYE so I was keen to have some sort of tree in place. I chopped off most of the branches, ready for the compost bin. Then decided it would look OK with just a few ornaments, and Peter said he would spray it silver and gold. This is the result.