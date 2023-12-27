Waiting for the pantomime

Previous
I went with my daughter and three sons to the panto in Stevenage today. It was Sleeping Beauty, and was extremely well done and very funny. There was lots of laughter. A really fun day out as we went down by train
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

Bill Davidson
A lovely cheery photo.
December 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A pantomime! How we used to love those! Part of Christmas. A fun family time!
December 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely cheery capture of your Grandies
December 27th, 2023  
Lesley Barber
How very beautiful.. hope you have had a happy time..
December 27th, 2023  
