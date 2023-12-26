Previous
Can you see me? by busylady
Photo 3311

Can you see me?

Yes, there's always one! We managed to get everyone together at the end of the day before everyone went home. It was a busy day, with lots of excitement, madness and noisy fun.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice! And yes!
December 26th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Cheers for the Family Extroverts! They always ramp up the festivities! Delightful!
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise