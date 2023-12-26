Sign up
Photo 3311
Can you see me?
Yes, there's always one! We managed to get everyone together at the end of the day before everyone went home. It was a busy day, with lots of excitement, madness and noisy fun.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Tags
family
,
fun
,
boxing-day
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice! And yes!
December 26th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Cheers for the Family Extroverts! They always ramp up the festivities! Delightful!
December 26th, 2023
