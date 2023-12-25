Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3310
Santa's on his way!
Yes he's a bit late! I just finished the chocolate log, an alternative to Christmas pudding. Merry Christmas to all my friends and followers on 365
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3587
photos
133
followers
184
following
906% complete
View this month »
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
25th December 2023 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
chocolate
,
cake
,
santa
,
reindeer
John Falconer
ace
Great looking chocolate log! Oh and Great shot too. 😀😀😀
December 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close