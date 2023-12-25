Previous
Santa's on his way! by busylady
Santa's on his way!

Yes he's a bit late! I just finished the chocolate log, an alternative to Christmas pudding. Merry Christmas to all my friends and followers on 365
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
John Falconer ace
Great looking chocolate log! Oh and Great shot too. 😀😀😀
December 25th, 2023  
