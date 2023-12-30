Sign up
Previous
Photo 3315
Lonely swan
The birds were all having a rest when I went for a walk this afternoon, apart from this swan who came looking for food. Grey skies today, and luckily we missed the rain which was forecast for just a little further North
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3595
photos
133
followers
184
following
908% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
30th December 2023 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
lake
,
swan
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely scene, even with the overcast sky.
December 30th, 2023
