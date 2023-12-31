Sign up
Previous
Photo 3316
Happy New Year
The table is set for 11, just waiting for our friends to arrive, to help us to celebrate.
Wishing everyone a very Happy and healthy New Year.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Tags
candles
,
table
,
new-year
,
dinner-party
Margaret Brown
ace
A Happy New Year to you and yours too, ours is a quiet one again this year.
December 31st, 2023
Dianne
What fun. Enjoy.
December 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Happy New year Judith!
December 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happt New year Judith !
December 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Happy New Year Judith
December 31st, 2023
