Happy New Year by busylady
Photo 3316

Happy New Year

The table is set for 11, just waiting for our friends to arrive, to help us to celebrate.
Wishing everyone a very Happy and healthy New Year.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Margaret Brown ace
A Happy New Year to you and yours too, ours is a quiet one again this year.
December 31st, 2023  
Dianne
What fun. Enjoy.
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy New year Judith!
December 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happt New year Judith !
December 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Happy New Year Judith
December 31st, 2023  
