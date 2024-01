Sunny day

We've had super sunny day, so despite it being mid-winter, rhe towels dried in the sun!

This doesn't really reflect my day, as we had coffee in town, visited the farmer's market and bought some Seville oranges for this year's marmalade. I watched Ronnie win his snooker semifinal match this afternoon, and also stepped down from the choir I've sung with for many years. I'll miss it, but it's time to go.