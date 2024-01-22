Spring flowers

Previous
I'm lucky that Peter brings me flowers from the super market, most weeks when he does the shopping. This week his choice was these lovely hyacinths and tulips.
Spring isn't in sight yet but the snowdrops are beginning to appear in the garden
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely ,
January 22nd, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
How lovely to receive flowers and I love the smell of hyacinths 💕
January 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Hown lucky you are, Peter has great taste and you captured them so well.
January 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Really pretty!
January 22nd, 2024  
