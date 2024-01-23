Sign up
Previous
Photo 3339
Gifts from abroad
This parcel arrived from our friends in Germany today. Marzipan sweets, spices and Lebkuchen. What a lovely surprise!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
6
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3619
photos
131
followers
183
following
Pat Knowles
ace
Don’t we all need cheering up just now too? What a lovely thought!
January 23rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely treat for you, from very thoughtful friends
January 23rd, 2024
Michelle
What a lovely treat especially the Niederegger they are one of my favourites
January 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely surprise !
January 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh how lovely
January 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
January 23rd, 2024
