Gifts from abroad by busylady
Photo 3339

Gifts from abroad

This parcel arrived from our friends in Germany today. Marzipan sweets, spices and Lebkuchen. What a lovely surprise!
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Pat Knowles ace
Don’t we all need cheering up just now too? What a lovely thought!
January 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely treat for you, from very thoughtful friends
January 23rd, 2024  
Michelle
What a lovely treat especially the Niederegger they are one of my favourites
January 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely surprise !
January 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh how lovely
January 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
January 23rd, 2024  
