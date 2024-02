Snowdrops

Trying to capture a close-up of a single snowdrop is quite tricky. This is the best I could do, but I'm quite pleased it. I did have some help with settings here from one of the other U3A members. I thought I'd broken my lens but turns out it was just the UV filter. He had offered me his 50mm lens, so I used that for a while. I think this was taken with his lens.