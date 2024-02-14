Sign up
Previous
Photo 3361
Rain, rain, go away!
The river in the park is high again, and the park is very swampy. Some of the paths are inaccessible, and most of the seats are covered with debris left behind from the floods. Still, it makes for some nice reflective shots
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
14th February 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
flood
,
trees
,
park
,
debris
,
st-neots
xbm
ace
We are getting far more than we used to!!
February 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Definitely a flood… we’ve had two sunshiny days in a row now… hope you get one soon!
February 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wet winter !! , but lovely reflections in the flooded water
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
I wish we had some of that! Fabulous shot and reflections.
February 14th, 2024
