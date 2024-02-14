Previous
Rain, rain, go away! by busylady
Photo 3361

Rain, rain, go away!

The river in the park is high again, and the park is very swampy. Some of the paths are inaccessible, and most of the seats are covered with debris left behind from the floods. Still, it makes for some nice reflective shots
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

xbm ace
We are getting far more than we used to!!
February 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Definitely a flood… we’ve had two sunshiny days in a row now… hope you get one soon!
February 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wet winter !! , but lovely reflections in the flooded water
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
I wish we had some of that! Fabulous shot and reflections.
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise