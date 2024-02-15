Sign up
Photo 3362
Snowdrops on the bank
Benington Castle was built in the 1130's for the de Valognes family. It was largely destroyed in 1212, leaving only the bottom courses of the keep. (Wikipedia) the snowdrops on the bank were beautiful, just not in the sun
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
castle
snowdrops
benington
Dorothy
Gorgeous
February 15th, 2024
haskar
A wonderful capture. Beautiful signs of spring.
February 15th, 2024
wendy frost
Wow so beautiful cascading down from the castle. A wonderful capture Judith
February 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Very beautiful hillside
February 15th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
Very nice shot!
February 15th, 2024
