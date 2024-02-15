Previous
Snowdrops on the bank by busylady
Photo 3362

Snowdrops on the bank

Benington Castle was built in the 1130's for the de Valognes family. It was largely destroyed in 1212, leaving only the bottom courses of the keep. (Wikipedia) the snowdrops on the bank were beautiful, just not in the sun
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Gorgeous
February 15th, 2024  
haskar ace
A wonderful capture. Beautiful signs of spring.
February 15th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Wow so beautiful cascading down from the castle. A wonderful capture Judith
February 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful hillside
February 15th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise