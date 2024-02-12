Sign up
Photo 3359
Snowdrops and the tree
The snowdrops were in glorious abundance at the Benington Lordship gardens today. The sun shone all day, so a perfect day for a trip out with the U3A photography group
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
12th February 2024 2:49pm
Tags
tree
,
lake
,
gardens
,
snowdrops
,
benington
,
stevenage
Sarah Bremner
ace
How lovely!
February 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
February 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
February 12th, 2024
