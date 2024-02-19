Sign up
Previous
Photo 3366
Cyclists enjoying the floodwaters
It's half term and these boys were cycling round the Park enjoying the last of the floods. Most of the paths are still flooded. We took out little doggy friend for a walk to the park and sat in the café enjoying the sunshine
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Views
12
Comments
5
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
19th February 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
trees
,
park
,
lake
,
cycling
,
floods
Diana
ace
How amazing is that, we so urgently need rain?
February 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh a bit if a risk there! So near the edge of the river but it makes a great photo!
February 19th, 2024
Michelle
wow that's a lot of water!
February 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
As long as they do not slip in !! I am always so wary of water !
February 19th, 2024
Olwynne
That looks very wet! Adds another dimension for the lads though
February 19th, 2024
