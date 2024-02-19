Previous
Cyclists enjoying the floodwaters by busylady
Cyclists enjoying the floodwaters

It's half term and these boys were cycling round the Park enjoying the last of the floods. Most of the paths are still flooded. We took out little doggy friend for a walk to the park and sat in the café enjoying the sunshine
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Diana ace
How amazing is that, we so urgently need rain?
February 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh a bit if a risk there! So near the edge of the river but it makes a great photo!
February 19th, 2024  
Michelle
wow that's a lot of water!
February 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
As long as they do not slip in !! I am always so wary of water !
February 19th, 2024  
Olwynne
That looks very wet! Adds another dimension for the lads though
February 19th, 2024  
