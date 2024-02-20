Previous
Hellebore by busylady
Photo 3367

Hellebore

Taken at the snowdrop gardens I visited last week. There were such a lovely selection of hellebore colours and varieties.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Olwynne
Beautiful shot, wonderful pov
February 20th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024  
KWind ace
Very pretty!
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
February 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
February 20th, 2024  
Cordiander
Very nice.
February 20th, 2024  
