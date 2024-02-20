Sign up
Previous
Photo 3367
Hellebore
Taken at the snowdrop gardens I visited last week. There were such a lovely selection of hellebore colours and varieties.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
6
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Tags
yellow
,
close-up
,
gardens
,
hellebore
,
benington
Olwynne
Beautiful shot, wonderful pov
February 20th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
February 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
February 20th, 2024
Cordiander
Very nice.
February 20th, 2024
