Daffodils in the rain by busylady
Daffodils in the rain

It has rained all day today, but so lovely to see these tete-a-tete daffodils brightening up the garden.
Good things 1) meeting up with friends we last saw on holiday 4 years ago
2) surprise visit from 4 year old Monty this afternoon
3) French class
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Michelle
beautiful Spring capture
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Always nice to see the daffodils . I hadn't been outside and around the house till this morning ( between showers ! ) and was amazed at the beautiful tate-e-tate in my little replanted flower bed last Autumn !
February 22nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
February 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Spring is on the way.
February 22nd, 2024  
