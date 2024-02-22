Sign up
Previous
Photo 3369
Daffodils in the rain
It has rained all day today, but so lovely to see these tete-a-tete daffodils brightening up the garden.
Good things 1) meeting up with friends we last saw on holiday 4 years ago
2) surprise visit from 4 year old Monty this afternoon
3) French class
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
rain
,
garden
Michelle
beautiful Spring capture
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always nice to see the daffodils . I hadn't been outside and around the house till this morning ( between showers ! ) and was amazed at the beautiful tate-e-tate in my little replanted flower bed last Autumn !
February 22nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 22nd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
February 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Spring is on the way.
February 22nd, 2024
