Photo 3380
Garden tidy up
I've planted some primulas in my daughter's garden today, and tidied up the edges. I'm presuming the daffodils were already there when they moved in last May. We're slowly making a difference.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
daffodils
garden
primulas
