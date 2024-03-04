Previous
Garden tidy up by busylady
Garden tidy up

I've planted some primulas in my daughter's garden today, and tidied up the edges. I'm presuming the daffodils were already there when they moved in last May. We're slowly making a difference.
4th March 2024

Judith Johnson

