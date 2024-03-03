Sign up
Previous
Photo 3379
Garden hellebore
This is a new hellebore this year, so I'm pleased at how well it's doing. It was like a Spring day in the garden today.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
4
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3665
photos
133
followers
180
following
925% complete
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
3rd March 2024 4:39pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
spring
,
garden
,
hellebore
Diana
ace
What a stunner you have there Judith, beautifully captured.
March 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - fav
March 3rd, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous. It's really exciting when you find new flowers in the garden. I noticed a pink Hellebore in our garden a couple of days ago. 😄
March 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2024
