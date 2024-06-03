Previous
Family outing by busylady
Family outing

We saw these gosling families on our cycle ride around part of Lake Vänern. It's the largest freshwater lake in the EU.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… lovely colours. A lovely view… love it!
June 3rd, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2024  
