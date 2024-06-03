Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3469
Family outing
We saw these gosling families on our cycle ride around part of Lake Vänern. It's the largest freshwater lake in the EU.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3767
photos
133
followers
182
following
950% complete
View this month »
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
Latest from all albums
3465
219
3466
220
221
3467
3468
3469
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd June 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
geese
,
sweden
,
gosling
,
kristinehamn
,
vänern
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see… lovely colours. A lovely view… love it!
June 3rd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close