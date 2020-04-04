Previous
Next
So What's Normal - 04 April 2020 by byrdlip
82 / 365

So What's Normal - 04 April 2020

Clear sky, reasonable time, but the moon was shining, the big dipper was where I had seen it, but I was on the wrong side of the house (meaning it was directly over head in the trees)
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise