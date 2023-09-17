Sign up
53 / 365
Maspalomas Collage
Just a few more holiday shots.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
7
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
maspalomas
Phil Sandford
ace
Great collage.
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great collage of your wonderful vacation
September 17th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Looks a lovely place…..a great holiday!
September 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous collage , I assume you are now back home in Lincoln after your "trying" homeward bound journey
September 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great collage of your week away.
September 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_howcroft
yes Phil we are, got in about 5.30pm last night.
September 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
phewww what a journey !!
September 17th, 2023
