Previous
Maspalomas Collage by carole_sandford
53 / 365

Maspalomas Collage

Just a few more holiday shots.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Great collage.
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great collage of your wonderful vacation
September 17th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Looks a lovely place…..a great holiday!
September 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous collage , I assume you are now back home in Lincoln after your "trying" homeward bound journey
September 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great collage of your week away.
September 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft yes Phil we are, got in about 5.30pm last night.
September 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford phewww what a journey !!
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise